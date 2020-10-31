World No. 2 Simona Halep is recovering after testing positive for Covid-19

National Sports

Tennis star Simona Halep says she is “recovering well” after testing positive for Covid-19.

The world No. 2 confirmed she was self-isolating at home after experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good … we will get through this together,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The WTA tour has already finished for the year and Halep last played in the French Open earlier this month, where she lost to eventual winner Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.

The 29-year-old Romanian had decided not to participate at this year’s US Open in August over health concerns amid the pandemic.

READ: Simona Halep’s lockdown life — military on the streets, slower pace at home

The former world No. 1 had been on a 17-game winning streak before her lost to Swiatek at Roland Garros in France.

It was a run that stretched back to January’s Australian Open semifinals and included three WTA titles in Dubai, Prague and Rome.

The two-time grand slam champion won her last major at Wimbledon in 2019.