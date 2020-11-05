Diego Maradona in ‘excellent’ condition following surgery for a blood clot on the brain, doctor says

National Sports

Diego Maradona’s progress following surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain has been “excellent,” his personal doctor said on Wednesday.

“He is without any type of neurological deficit, without any type of complication associated to the surgery. He’s had an excellent post-operative period, the laboratory parameters have even improved,” Leopoldo Luque said.

Speaking to reporters outside the Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires province, where Maradona, 60, is staying, Luque added that the soccer star was still on painkillers and his recovery would be monitored on a day-by-day basis at the hospital.

“His moods are difficult to evaluate,” Luque said. “However, when we removed the drain today [Wednesday], he was laughing, he looked at me, he grabbed my hand and the first impression is a good one, but it’s difficult to assess.”

Maradona, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was initially admitted to hospital on Monday as a preventive measure, according to his doctor, due to a low mood. The diagnosis at that time was dehydration and anemia.

However, subsequent tests revealed that the he had a subdural hematoma — more commonly known as a blood clot on the brain — and was immediately transferred from a hospital in La Plata to the Olivos clinic for surgery.

READ: ‘The Golden Boy’ Diego Maradona turns 60

A subdural hematoma is considered “among the deadliest of all head injuries,” according to the US National Library of Medicine.

It is a blood clot on the brain’s surface beneath its outer covering, called the dura. It is usually caused by severe head injuries, but can also be caused by minor injuries and can go unnoticed for days or weeks.

Following the surgery, Luque was met outside the clinic by a sea of reporters’ microphones, a scene more akin to that of an interview with a star footballer.

After announcing the operation had been a success, Luque was mobbed and patted on the back by several delighted Argentina fans, who proceeded to celebrate the news in a similar fashion to goal celebrations seen in La Bombonera, the historic home of Boca Juniors, one of Maradona’s former clubs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Luque said Maradona’s recovery and length of stay in the clinic would be determined by his progress.

Lionel Messi has been among those to send messages of support to his fellow countryman following the surgery

“Diego, all the strength in the world,” Messi wrote on Instagram. “My family and I want to see you well again as soon as possible. A big hug from the heart!”

Barcelona and Argentina captain Messi played under Maradona, currently the head coach of Argentine side Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, when he was head coach of the national team between 2008 and 2010, ending his spell in charge following the World Cup in South Africa.