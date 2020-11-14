Skip to Content
National Sports
By
Published 2:36 am

New Zealand suffers shock loss to Argentina in Rugby Championship

Widely regarded as one of the greatest sports teams in the world, New Zealand’s rugby union team suffered a shock 25-15 loss on Saturday as Argentina beat the All Blacks for the first time in its history.

New Zealand, a three-time world champion, has now suffered two successive defeats for the first time since August 2011. The All Blacks lost 24-22 to Australia last weekend in Brisbane.

“This is a big day for Argentina rugby and also for our country and people,” Argentina captain Pablo Matera told reporters after the Rugby Championship match.

More to follow.

cnn

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content