Liverpool sets a new club record after victory against Leicester City

The current Liverpool side is used to breaking records and the Reds set yet another on Sunday after beating Leicester City 3-0 at Anfield.

Victory means Jurgen Klopp’s side is now unbeaten in its last 64 league games at home — a run that stretches back to May 2017. The previous record of 63 was set by Bob Paisley’s team between 1978 and 1981 and was ended by Leicester City.

However, history did not repeat itself at the weekend and Liverpool was a deserved winner against the Foxes, producing a comprehensive display against one of the most dangerous sides in the English Premier League.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino added to a Jonny Evans own goal to secure all three points which moves the club level on points with Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table.

“We deserved it. The boys played an incredible game against a top, top, top opponent. I don’t take things like this for granted. The boys were on fire football-wise,” Klopp said after the game.

Injury-stricken

The result was even more impressive given the number of stars currently out of Liverpool’s first-team squad.

Forward Mohamed Salah was unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19 during international duty whilst usual starters Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have joined a growing list of absentees on the injury table, including regular center-backs Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

Worryingly for Klopp, midfielder Naby Keita also limped off early on Sunday after appearing to injure his hamstring.

The German manager has been heavily critical of the congested fixture list this season and has repeatedly called for teams to be able to use five substitutions in a game in order to prevent more injuries.

After the match, he urged broadcasters Sky and BT to fix the television schedule to help players stay healthy.

“Sky and BT have to talk. If we keep playing on Wednesday and Saturday 12:30 I am not sure if we will finish the season with 11 players,” he told Sky Sports.

“People tell us to rotate but who? We have offensive players we could rotate but the rest are kids.”

Record goal

Fortunately for Liverpool, Klopp has invested heavily in the squad and Sunday’s result demonstrated its strength in depth.

In particular, summer signing Jota has proved to be more than a capable replacement for any of Liverpool’s frightening front three of Sadio Mane, Firmino and Salah.

The Portugal international has scored eight league goals already and has forced himself into the starting lineup.

His latest goal came after a wonderful move from the reigning champion which strung together 30 passes in the build-up.

Since Opta started recording data in 2006, no Liverpool side has put together a goal sequence with as many passes.

It now sits second behind Tottenham after Jose Mourinho’s side beat Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday.

Goals from Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso were enough to earn all three points and show Spurs are potential title contenders this season.

“The feeling now after the game once you’ve put in a great shift, there’s no better feeling when you win,” striker Harry Kane said after the match.

“We’ll enjoy it but we know we’ve got a long way to go.”