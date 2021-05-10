Russell Westbrook breaks the NBA record for triple-doubles, surpassing Oscar Robertson

National Sports

Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards has notched his 182nd career NBA triple-double, breaking Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson’s record for the most in league history.

The record had stood since 1974, the year Robertson retired.

The record-breaking moment occurred Monday night during the Wizards’ game on the road against the Atlanta Hawks, when Westbrook snared his 10th rebound with a little more than 8:30 to go in the fourth quarter.

Westbrook, in his 13th NBA season, has 36 triple-doubles this season.

It once seemed like this was a record that might never be broken. The only other NBA players who have recorded more than 100 career triple-doubles are Hall of Famers Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107). LeBron James is fifth on the all-time list, with 99, the most after Westbrook for a currently active player. The next active player on the all-time list is James Harden, who is eighth with 58.

A triple-double occurs in a basketball game when a player records double figures in three of the major statistical categories. Most often, this occurs when a player has double digits in points, rebounds and assists, but other statistical categories include blocks and steals.

Entering Monday night, Westbrook was averaging 22 points, 11.6 rebounds and a league-leading 11.5 assists per game on the season.