Euro 2020: Fairytale comes true as Denmark grabs place in knockout stages

By John Sinnott, CNN

In a campaign overshadowed by the health of Chrisian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game, the Danish national team delivered a pulsating performance against Russia to secure an unlikely place in the tournament’s knockout stages.

Having lost their opening two games, Denmark thumped Russia 4-1 in Copenhagen on Tuesday and with Group G winner Belgium beating Finland 2-0 in St. Petersburg, the Danes finished second, setting up at last-16 match against Wales at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

More to follow.