FIFA World Cup draw: Spain and Germany to face off in mouth-watering group stage match

By Matias Grez, CNN

Spain and Germany will face off in the headline act of the group stages at the 2022 World Cup after the draw for the tournament was made in Doha on Friday.

Group E is undoubtedly the most intriguing, with the Spanish and Germans joined by Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, with their deciding playoff match scheduled for June 13 or 14.

Germany will certainly be hoping the match will be nothing like the previous meeting between the two nations, as Spain ran riot in a 6-0 victory during the Nations League in 2020.

Host nation Qatar will play Ecuador in the opening match of the World Cup and are also joined by the Netherlands and Senegal in Group A.

Qatar has relatively recent experience of playing South American nations after being invited to the 2019 Copa America. The Qataris acquitted themselves well, making Argentina work hard for a 2-0 win and earning a well-deserved pointed against Paraguay.

Group B also offers up a number of interesting clashes, with 2018 semifinalists England facing the USA, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

The last time England faced the USA at a World Cup was back in 2010 — and it’s a match that still gives English fans nightmares.

A calamitous error from then goalkeeper Rob Green gifted the Americans an equalizer after Steven Gerrard had opened the scoring for England.

Ghana has also been offered a change of revenge of sorts after being drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay.

In 2010, Luis Suarez infamously used his hands to block Dominic Adiyiah’s goalbound effort on the line in the dying seconds of their quarterfinal.

Asamoah Gyan missed the subsequent penalty — resulting in Suarez running down the tunnel in celebration — and Uruguay eventually reached the semifinals after a penalty shootout.

Portugal and South Korea complete Group H in what will perhaps be one of the trickier groups to predict.

