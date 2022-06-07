Apologetic Phil Mickelson to return to golf at inaugural LIV Golf series tournament

By David Close and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Six-time golf major champion Phil Mickelson will participate in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament at the Centurion Club near London. The controversial series tees off Thursday.

Mickelson, who won the last of three Masters green jackets in 2010, has not played since controversial comments about the Saudi Arabian-funded events were published earlier this year by his biographer.

He was quoted from a 2021 interview with author Alan Shipnuck for his upcoming book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” as saying that he would consider joining the proposed Super League because it is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Shipnuck quoted Mickelson as saying disparaging things about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and asserting that the kingdom killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Mickelson said in February he would take “some time away” from golf after being criticized for the comments.

Mickelson tweeted a statement Monday, “I am thrilled to begin with LIV Golf and I appreciate everyone involved. I also intend to play the majors.”

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, stated in part on Monday, “(Mickelson) strengthens an exciting field for London where we’re proud to launch a new era for golf. Our International Series qualifiers have earned an incredible opportunity to compete in LIV Golf’s new format, and I’m eager to watch all of them tee it up…”

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson is also set to play in the inaugural event along with 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, two-time major winner Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na among others.

Last week, the PGA Tour threatened “disciplinary action” for PGA Tour golfers who participate in the new Saudi-backed series.

Mickelson was apologetic in Monday’s statement saying “I want to again apologize to the many people I offended and hurt with my comments a few months ago. I have made mistakes in my career in some of the things I have said and done … I have been engaged and intentional in continued therapy and feel healthy and much more at peace. I realize I still have a long way to go, but I am embracing the work ahead.”

In a Washington Post article posted Sunday, Norman admitted Tiger Woods was offered huge money to be a part of the upstart series but turned it down. Norman said the proposal to Woods was “mind-blowingly enormous; we’re talking about high nine digits.”

CNN reached out to LIV Golf about how much money Mickelson will earn for participating.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.