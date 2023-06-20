Kylian Mbappé scores French record 54th goal of the season in France’s victory over Greece

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Kylian Mbappé scored his 54th goal of the season for club and country in France’s 1-0 win over Greece in Euro 2024 qualifying, setting a new French goalscoring record.

The previous record was 53 goals in a single season set by the late striker Just Fontaine during the 1957-58 campaign.

It also took the Paris Saint-Germain forward level with Erling Haaland’s tally for the season, though the Manchester City striker can regain the lead when Norway faces Cyprus on Tuesday.

Mbappé scored the winning goal from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second half after Antoine Griezmann was fouled by Konstantinos Mavropanos, maintaining France’s perfect qualifying record with four wins from four matches.

Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos saved Mbappé initial effort, but the penalty had to be retaken after the stopper stepped off his line.

Greece was then reduced to 10 men for the final 20 minutes after Mavropanos was shown a red card for bringing down Randal Kolo Muani.

“The only regret I have is to not be able to play safe because we had chances to score the second goal,” France head coach Didier Deschamps told uefa.com.

“You never know in football, with the last corner [they could have scored]. I have a team that is much younger so they will have to learn about that aspect too, but there’s a lot of quality among the players who were here.

“We played four games and we got 12 points. It’s perfect to achieve our goal, which is to qualify for the Euros in Germany. After coming from the World Cup, a great competition, there was some disappointment, it was a huge disappointment. The run was remarkable.

“Those younger players, even if they play in the biggest clubs, don’t have the experience of those who retired, but they have the quality so it’s a joy for me to be with them and accompany them.”

Monday’s goal was Mbappé’s 40th for France in just 70 matches, already putting him only 14 goals away from equaling Olivier Giroud’s record for Les Bleus.

France, yet to concede a goal in qualifying, continues its campaign against the Republic of Ireland at the Parc des Princes in September.

Elsewhere in Euro qualifying, England also maintained its perfect start with a 7-0 demolition of North Macedonia.

Harry Kane, England’s all-time top scorer, scored twice to take his tally to 58 goals for the Three Lions, while Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka scored a hattrick.

Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips completed the rout as England remains six points clear of Ukraine in second place.

