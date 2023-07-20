Stunning Hannah Wilkinson goal delivers shock win for New Zealand over Norway in opening Women’s World Cup match

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — World Cups are so often defined by their upsets, the surprise results that stun crowds and cause delirious celebrations.

The first match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup duly delivered such scenes as co-hosts New Zealand shocked Norway 1-0 in Auckland, thanks to a stunning Hannah Wilkinson goal just after half-time.

For so long, winning a World Cup game had proved to be an elusive goal for New Zealand; its previous five tournaments had yielded not a single victory.

It seemed fitting, then, that its first ever victory came on home turf in front of more than 40,000 raucous fans at an almost sold-out Eden Park, as New Zealand held on for the win despite Ria Percival’s penalty miss late in the game after a VAR decision.

More to follow…

