How to watch as New Zealand and Switzerland look to progress at the 2023 Women’s World Cup

(CNN) — Women’s World Cup co-host New Zealand can potentially secure a place in the tournament’s knockout stages with a win against the Philippines in Group A on Tuesday.

Switzerland could also book its spot in the round of 16 with a win against Norway – if other results go its way in Group A.

Meanwhile, Colombia and South Korea will play their first 2023 Women’s World Cup game in Group H.

How to watch

In the US, the match will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream the match by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

Colombia vs. South Korea starts at 10 p.m. ET Monday, New Zealand vs. the Philippines kicks off at 1:30 a.m. ET and Switzerland takes on Norway at 4 a.m. ET.

Colombia vs. South Korea

Colombia and South Korea have waited a long time to make their first appearance at the 2023 Women’s World Cup – this match is the last game from the opening round of fixtures after the tournament kicked off on July 20.

Colombia reached the round of 16 at the 2019 World Cup and, having drawn a favorable group, will be confident of repeating this success.

South Korea failed to get out of its group four years ago.

New Zealand vs. Philippines

After winning its first ever Women’s World Cup game last week, the Football Ferns can make history again in their second game of the 2023 tournament as the co-hosts seek to reach the knockout stages.

Hannah Wilkinson finished off a brilliant team move to give New Zealand the 1-0 win in its opening game and a chance to progress further in the tournament.

“I’m so, so proud. We’ve been fighting for this for so long. We had a clear goal that we wanted to inspire young girls here and around the world, and I think we did that this evening. Anything is possible,” New Zealand’s tearful captain Ali Riley told the BBC after the tournament opener.

While New Zealand will be relying on other results to guarantee its spot in the knockout stages, a win against the Philippines remains vital.

After upsetting Norway, the Philippines would seem to represent an easier challenge for the Ferns, but as seen throughout this tournament, no result is set in stone.

The Philippines had tough start to their 2023 tournament, losing 2-0 against Switzerland.

Switzerland vs. Norway

In that match against the Philippines, Ramona Bachmann scored from the penalty spot and Seraina Séverin Piubel made it 2-0 with a scrappy second-half goal for the Swiss.

Switzerland could have easily added to the scoreline after dominating against the Philippines but will be happy with its overall performance.

Meanwhile, Norway will be hoping to get its World Cup campaign back on track.

The Gresshoppene had been the favorites going into the game against New Zealand, but spurred on by the home crowd, the Football Ferns took the 1-0 shock win.

Norway star Ada Hegerberg, making her World Cup comeback, had a limited impact on the first game and the Norwegians will need to involve their talisman more to progress.

