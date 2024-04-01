How to watch Caitlin Clark and No. 1 Iowa against No. 3 LSU Tigers in women’s Elite Eight

By Matias Grez, Issy Ronald and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — No. 1 Iowa will face No. 3 LSU in the women’s Elite Eight on Monday night in a hotly anticipated rematch of last year’s NCAA championship game.

The showdown once again pits Caitlin Clark against Angel Reese, whose rivalry captured the nation’s attention as Reese and LSU came out on top in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

How to watch

The big clash between the Hawkeyes and the Tigers tips off at 7:15 p.m. ET at MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

Fans in the US can watch Iowa take on LSU on ESPN and stream the game on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Hawkeyes out to avenge 2023 defeat

Clark, unequivocally the biggest college star in the country, has been in inspired form during Iowa’s run and put up a game-high 29 points and 15 assists – a program record in a single NCAA tournament game – in the team’s Sweet 16 89-68 victory over Colorado.

The 22-year-old superstar broke the NCAA’s all-time field goal record in the win over Colorado, adding yet another accolade to add to her ever-growing collection.

Clark said the Hawkeyes are “excited” to get a chance to avenge last year’s defeat to LSU.

“Anytime you have a chance to go up against somebody you lost to, it brings a little more energy,” Clark told reporters.

“At this point in the tournament, every single team is good. Whether you’re playing West Virginia, whether you’re playing Colorado, whether you’re playing LSU, you prep the exact same way. You come in the exact same mindset.

“I think, overall, it’s just going to be a really great game for women’s basketball. They’re really solid one through five.”

Clark defended Reese following last year’s final after the LSU star was criticized for gesturing at Clark near the end of the game.

Reese moved her open hand in front of her face – popularized by actor and WWE star John Cena to mean “you can’t see me” – before pointing to her ring finger in a gesture some interpreted as a reference to the place her newly acquired championship ring might sit.

Clark made a similar gesture to another player earlier in the 2023 tournament.

Reese and Tigers looking to repeat

Reese, meanwhile, has helped LSU reach the Elite Eight with a double-double in all three of the team’s NCAA tournament games so far, putting up 16 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in the Tigers’ 78-69 win over No. 2 UCLA in the Sweet 16.

While the public might consider the rivalry to be heated, the LSU star forward insisted there is no animosity between herself and Clark and said they just have a “super competitive” relationship out on the court.

“I don’t think people realize it’s not personal,” Reese said, per ESPN. “Once we get out between those lines, if I see you walking down the street, it’s like: ‘Hey, girl, what’s up? Let’s hang out.’

“I think people just take it like we hate each other. Me and Caitlin Clark don’t hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It’s just a super-competitive game.

“Once I get between those lines, there’s no friends. I’m going to talk trash to you. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get in your head the whole entire game, but after the game, we can kick it. I don’t think people really realize that.”

