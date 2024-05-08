Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara reaches plea agreement on 2 federal charges

By Steve Almasy and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — The former interpreter and longtime friend of MLB megastar Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to illegally transferring almost $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account, according to a news release from the US Department of Justice.

Ippei Mizuhara will plead guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of filing a false income tax return, the Justice Department said.

“From no later than November 2021 to March 2024, Mizuhara used Ohtani’s password to successfully sign into the bank account and then changed the account’s security protocols without Ohtani’s knowledge or permission,” the Justice Department said. “In total, Mizuhara called the bank and impersonated Ohtani on approximately 24 occasions.”

Prosecutors alleged Mizuhara used the money to pay off illegal gambling debts. CNN has reached out to Mizuhara’s attorney for comment on the plea agreement.

Ohtani has played in the United States since 2018, first for the Los Angeles Angels before signing a record-breaking contract with the Dodgers. Prosecutors have said he is a victim in this case and did nothing illegal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.