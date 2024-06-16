Katie Ledecky qualifies for her fourth Olympics; Gretchen Walsh sets world record at US trials

By Jacob Lev and Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — US swimming star Katie Ledecky qualified for her fourth Olympic Games by winning the 400m freestyle on Saturday at the US Swimming Olympic Team Trials.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist finished with a time of 3:58.35 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is set to swim in three more events at the trials.

“I never imagined I’d get to go to a fourth Olympic Games,” said Ledecky, per Reuters

“I feel like I enjoy this more and more each year and I think that’s a testament to the people around me my whole career,” she added.

“Great communities that keep me excited about the sport, great teammates that push me every day, great coaches that believe in me and push me to reach for bigger and bigger goals.

“That’s how I’ve been able to be consistent and I pride myself on that consistency.”

A crowd of 20,689 was in attendance at the stadium, usually home to the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, the largest to ever watch a swim meet, according to USA Swimming.

Ledecky won her first Olympic gold medal at the 2012 Games in London, aged 15, and has since amassed 10 Olympic medals.

100m butterfly world record in the semifinals

Elsewhere, Gretchen Walsh set a world record in the women’s 100m butterfly with a time of 55.18 in a semifinal heat.

The 21-year-old Walsh swam past the record mark of 55.48 set by Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

Walsh will look to qualify for her first Olympic Games on Sunday.

The US Swimming Olympic Team Trials continue through June 23.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is set to start on July 26 and will run through August 11.

