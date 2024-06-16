US Open: Bryson DeChambeau holds off Rory McIlroy in nerve-shredding finale to win second major title

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — American Bryson DeChambeau won his second US Open title on Sunday, edging Rory McIlroy in a nerve-shredding finale at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

LIV Golf star DeChambeau carded a final round even-par 71 to finish one stroke ahead of his Northern Irish counterpart at six-under overall and add to his first major victory in 2020.

It resigned world No. 3 McIlroy to yet another heartbreaking near-miss as his 10-year wait for a fifth major title continues. The 35-year-old played brilliantly to surge from three shots behind to two ahead of DeChambeau, only to miss two late putts from inside four feet.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.