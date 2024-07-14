Copa América final delayed after ticketless fans try to force entry, stadium says

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — Thousands of fans without tickets tried to force their way into the Copa América final on Sunday night, organizers said, delaying kick-off between Argentina and Colombia as security staff shut the gates at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The game, originally scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET is now due to start at 9:15 p.m. ET.

In a statement, a stadium spokesperson said security personnel closed the gates for safety reasons and urged fans without tickets to leave the venue.

“In anticipation of tonight’s Copa America Final, thousands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk,” the statement said.

“Security has shut the gates in order to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe. As a result, tonight’s match start time has been delayed … to accommodate for ticketed fans to be able to safely enter the stadium.

“All fans without tickets MUST leave the Hard Rock Stadium premises. It is paramount to a successful and most importantly a safe match.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department said several incidents took place as a “result of unruly behavior and fans trying to access the stadium” and they were working with the stadium to ensure a “safe environment for all those attending.”

“Unruly behavior will get you ejected and/or arrested. We have a ZERO TOLERANCE behavior against unruly conduct from everyone attending,” the police said in a statement on X.

CNN has reached out to the police for more information.

A sellout crowd was expected for what is likely be Lionel Messi’s last game for Argentina at a major international tournament.

CONMEBOL, South America’s football governing body, said in a statement, “Only those with purchased tickets will be permitted entry once access is reopened.”

This is a developing story. More to follow.

