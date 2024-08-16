Ajax qualifies for Europa League Play-off after record 34 penalties taken in remarkable shootout against Panathinaikos

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Ajax and Panathinaikos took a remarkable 34 penalties to decide their Europa League third-round qualifying tie on Thursday, setting a new UEFA record.

After Ajax beat Panathinaikos 1-0 in Athens last week, the Greek side leveled the tie with an 89th-minute goal from Tetê in the second leg. When the two teams couldn’t be separated by an additional 30 minutes of extra time, it went to a penalty shootout.

Ajax eventually advanced after winning 13-12 on penalties in a shootout that lasted for 25 nail-biting minutes.

“It was incredible,” Ajax head coach Francesco Farioli said, per the club. “The spirit and dedication of the team were amazing tonight. We are not perfect, but we can’t say that the players didn’t give it their all.”

It surpassed the previous record of 32 set after the Netherlands beat England 13-12 on penalties in the 2007 U21 European Championship final.

Danish defender Anton Gaaei stepped up to take the winning spot kick on Thursday night after three straight penalties had been missed, sending a relieved roar around the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax’s veteran 40-year-old goalkeeper Remko Pasveer saved five penalties and even scored one of his own in a thrilling shootout.

Several players had the opportunity to end the shootout earlier, but missed what would have been the winner as the pressure intensified.

Ajax will now face Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok in the Play-off round to decide who earns a place in the Europa League group stages.

