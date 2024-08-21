New York Yankees defend Aaron Judge following claims made by Little League World Series coach

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The New York Yankees defended Aaron Judge amidst claims made by a Little League World Series (LLWS) coach that the slugger ignored his players during the 2024 Little League World Classic earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Yankees called Judge “one of the great ambassadors of our sport” and said the Little League coach “could learn a lot from him.”

“He is a role model worth celebrating – not simply because of his skills and accomplishments on the field – but because of the way he wholeheartedly embraces making a positive impact on those who look up to him,” the Yankees’ statement said.

“Our entire roster spent the day in Williamsport connecting with as many Little Leaguers as they possibly could prior to our game, including the team from Staten Island,” the team said in its statement. “We commend all of our players for devoting their complete attention to the hundreds of kids who literally walked step-by-step alongside them from the moment the Yankees landed in Williamsport through the entirety of the evening.”

“Neither the Yankees nor our players organized the schedule on Sunday,” the statement elaborated. “In fact, because Staten Island played on Sunday our players went out of their way to spend time with them in the moments immediately before our game with the Tigers.”

According to Staten Island Advance, South Shore Little League manager Bob Laterza said that Judge “failed” to acknowledge his team ahead of and during the Yankees’ game against the Detroit Tigers in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

“How about turning around or wave to New York and the kids that think you’re a hero?” Laterza said. “They are the ones who pay your salary.”

The Little League World Series sets the best American and international Little League teams against each other every year in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The winner of the US bracket will face the winner of the international bracket in the championship game scheduled for August 25. The MLB Little League World Classic is held in conjunction with the competition for younger players as a way to support the growth of youth baseball.

Judge and Yankees manager Aaron Boone declined to comment when asked about the claims on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

“I’ve got no response for that,” Judge said. “I’m not gonna give him a response because it’s about the kids. This is what it’s all about.”

Boone added he wasn’t going to “dignify that with a response.”

“Our players were unequivocally committed to making the experience what it was intended to be – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young baseball players and their families from around the world to have meaningful and genuine interaction with some of Major League Baseball’s greatest players,” said the Yankees in their statement.

“Aaron Judge is as good as it gets with everyone,” Boone told the Associated Press.

The South Shore Little League squad was eliminated from the Little League World Series on Tuesday.

The MLB Little League Classic started in 2017 and is held annually at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. According to the MLB, the game helps players demonstrate “their commitment to helping grow the game at the youth level and engage with young fans.”

The New York Mets and Seattle Mariners will square off in the 2025 edition.

