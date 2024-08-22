Chicago Bears’ Douglas Coleman III carried off field on a stretcher during preseason game against Chiefs

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Chicago Bears safety Douglas Coleman III was taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night during the team’s final preseason game against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Coleman was injured early in the third quarter after attempting to tackle Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell. He fell to the ground and lay motionless as players from both teams took a knee and medical personnel attended to the player.

Coleman was eventually put on a stretcher and placed on a medical cart. Bears players and coaches came to the cart to show their support.

Fans at Arrowhead Stadium gave Coleman an ovation as he was carted off the field.

The Bears would go on to defeat the Chiefs 34-21 to finish the preseason with a 4-0 record.

Following the game, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Coleman had movement in his limbs and had been taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

“When I was on the field, standing over there on the Chiefs sideline, he was moving his limbs. He gave us a thumbs up so that was really lifting to our football team but I don’t have anything more than that,” Eberflus said. “He is at the hospital right now getting evaluated.”

CNN has reached out to the Bears for more information on Coleman’s condition.

The 26-year-old safety went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech University and played in the Canadian Football League for the last two seasons. He signed a futures contract with Chicago this offseason.

