Aaron Rodgers enjoys ‘really special night’ as he leads Jets to big win over Patriots on MetLife Stadium return

(CNN) — The last time Aaron Rodgers played NFL action at MetLife Stadium, he only lasted four snaps before a torn Achilles ended his season in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.

On Thursday – over a year since suffering the serious injury – the 40-year-old took to the field for the second time as a New York Jet with much more success, leading his team to a comfortable 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots.

Rodgers defied his age in the win, moving around with ease and effectiveness as he evaded Patriots defenders and dissected New England’s defense with his throwing.

He finished with 281 yards through the air on 27-of-35 throws, two touchdowns – one apiece to Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson – and no interceptions. He also rushed three times for 18 yards. Breece Hall added a rushing touchdown to aid in the comfortable win.

Remarkably, Wilson became the first wide receiver drafted in the first round to score a touchdown pass from Rodgers, despite it being the four-time NFL MVP’s 480th TD over his illustrious career.

Rodgers was serenaded throughout the game by the Jets faithful with chants of his name, and afterwards, the quarterback labeled Thursday a “really special night.”

“I was feeling real good out there,” Rodgers told reporters. “I felt real good in pregame, and I’ve been progressing. I said to you guys after Week 1 it’s going to be a process of continuing to extend plays once I feel more comfortable, and this was kind of the first step in playing like I know I’m capable of playing. I felt like I was myself quite a few years ago.”

Rodgers added when asked about returning to the field at MetLife Stadium: “I felt a really good calm about it, honestly, I didn’t think a whole lot about it.

“Obviously, it was emotional to come back home for the first time since then, but I really think the first week took a lot of the fears and anxiety of playing out, and tonight, I feel like I played pretty free.”

The Jets struggled offensively last season with Rodgers on the sidelines. But in its third game of the season with the Super Bowl XLV champion at the helm, things appeared to click for New York.

Not only was Rodgers masterful in his orchestrating of the offense, but the Jets’ running game was dynamic – the potent one-two punch of Hall and Braelon Allen combined for 27 rushes and 109 yards on the ground – while the revamped offensive line held up under pressure to buy Rodgers time in the pocket.

For the Patriots, it was a disappointing evening where they were convincingly outplayed by their AFC East rivals.

However, Thursday’s defeat did offer New England fans their first opportunity to see 2024 first-round quarterback Drake Maye in regular season action.

Maye – who was selected with the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft – was named the team’s backup behind veteran Jacoby Brissett. But after Brissett was stymied by a ferocious Jets defense, Maye was brought in midway through the fourth quarter to get his first taste of the NFL.

The 22-year-old completed four of his eight passes for 22 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, as well as running twice for 12 yards. He also received not quite a warm welcome to the league from New York’s defense with some heavy hits, including being sacked twice.

