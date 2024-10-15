The NFL’s biggest game is returning to Atlanta

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The city of Atlanta will host Super Bowl LXII in 2028, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The 62nd edition will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.

“This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be selected as host for Super Bowl LXII,” Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank in a statement.

“Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world’s largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl LIII in 2019.”

The New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl title in Atlanta after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in 2019.

Tom Brady was 21-for-35 passing for 262 yards. Most of those yards went to wide receiver and the game’s MVP Julian Edelman, who finished with 10 catches for 141 yards.

“Atlanta does big very well,” Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens said at Tuesday’s news conference. “It seems like every time I turn around we’re making another announcement about something big like this which is a testament of Atlanta’s rising status as the sports capital of the South, and in my opinion, the sports capital of the entire nation.”

This is the fourth time the city will host the league’s highest profile game and second at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“Arthur Blank has been a transformative figure in the Atlanta community, playing a crucial role in leading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city.

Super Bowl LIX (59) will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will host Super Bowl LX (60) in 2026 while SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will be the home of Super Bowl LXI (61) in 2027.

