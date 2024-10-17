Paul Pogba eyes return to soccer after doping ban: ‘I’m not a cheater’

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Paul Pogba is determined to return to soccer following a ban from the sport after testing positive for a banned substance in August 2023.

The Juventus star was handed a four-year suspension in February having been provisionally suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal (NADO Italia) in September last year.

Following the provisional ban, NADO Italia said that testosterone, which can be used to increase athletic endurance, was detected in the midfielder’s system after Juventus beat Udinese 3-0. Pogba was on the bench as an unused substitute.

“People know me. When they saw it happened, they knew it was not on purpose. This is totally the truth. I am an honest person. I would say it,” the 31-year-old told Sky Sports in an interview released on Thursday.

“I am not a cheater, I am someone who loves my sport and loves the game. I don’t like to cheat, I like to win fairly. People know that. I am a bad loser but I am not a cheater.”

Pogba added that he took “responsibility” for ingesting the substance unknowingly through a supplement but questioned the length of his ban. According to Reuters, it was reduced from four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month, meaning he is free to play soccer again in March 2025.

“For sure that means I take responsibility that I took the supplement and I did not triple check, even though it came from a professional,” the World Cup winner said. “If I have to be punished, I am fine with it, but it should never be four years. I will accept 12 months.”

Pogba, who has a contract with Italian side Juventus until June 2026, added that he considered retiring from the sport following the ban but promptly moved on from the idea.

“It came to my mind. As soon as it did, I threw it away, I did not want to think about this,” he said, adding that he also hoped to return to play for Les Bleus.

“I would love to be on the pitch, any pitch. First, Juventus – I want to start training with teammates. It’s tough training alone, it passes by yourself. The main focus is to get back training and fit, to be on the pitch and do what I love.”

