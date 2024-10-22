‘I’m so happy!’: Neymar returns from ACL injury after more than a year on the sidelines

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Brazilian soccer star Neymar made his return to the pitch more than a year after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee, playing 20 minutes for Al-Hilal on Monday.

The 32-year-old was introduced as a substitute in the 77th minute of the team’s 5-4 AFC Champions League Elite win against Al Ain on Monday.

Neymar joined the Saudi side from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023 in a deal worth €90 million ($97.6 million), but played just five times for the club before October 17, 2023, when he left a World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Uruguay in tears, having sustained the injury following a challenge by Nicolás de la Cruz. He underwent surgery in November.

“I’m so happy,” the Brazilian said to Al-Hilal’s media department following his return on Monday. “I’m back! I’m back!”

The Brazilian’s return was met with celebration on social media. “It has been more than 12 months away from the pitch, with an immeasurable longing to return to doing what he loves most,” his former club Santos wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Neymar is not just a star. He’s not just genius. Neymar is synonymous with joy in football. His return brings joy to millions of fans around the world. And, when it comes to fans, the Santos nation has an incomparable feeling. A bond that is more than special with the best Brazilian player of recent years.”

Portuguese winger Rafael Leão was also pleased to see the news, writing on his Instagram Stories: “Football is back.”

Neymar, who is Brazil’s all-time leading men’s goalscorer, missed the Copa América in the US this summer, in which his nation was beaten on penalties by Uruguay in the quarterfinals.

Currently sitting in fourth place in the CONMEBOL standings, the Seleção will hope to have him available for its World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay in November.

While he can continue to play for Al-Hilal in continental competition, the Brazilian cannot play in the Saudi Pro League until January, as teams have a limit on the number of foreign players they can include in their squads, and registration is currently closed.

His contract with Al-Hilal, which is top of the league having won all seven of its games, expires in June 2025.

