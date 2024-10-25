Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa cleared to return and will play Sunday against Arizona Cardinals

By Jill Martin and Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared from concussion protocol and is set to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday, emphasizing that medical experts have expressed support for the star to return.

“After going through the process, and having a practice where we were able to initiate some contact with him, and then he met with an independent doctor and was fully cleared,” McDaniel said. “He is out of the protocol.”

“Tua met with a litany – a laundry list, a long list – of medical experts and zero of them recommended that he shouldn’t play football,” McDaniel said. “That means 100% of them were supporting the continued journey.”

When asked who will start at quarterback, McDaniel said, “I’m pretty sure I know who it is, but I want to make sure after this practice, I think we’ll know with absolute certainty. But I need to let the full work week play out before I stamp it.”

Tagovailoa returned to Dolphins practice earlier this week after an extended layoff from his most recent concussion, which he suffered September 12 in a Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. He had been placed on the injured reserve list and was eligible to return to play this week provided he cleared protocol.

The Dolphins went 1-3 without their signal caller, as the offense averaged a league-low 8.75 points per game during his absence.

Tagovailoa’s concussion last month came when he dove for a first down and took a hit from Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa was able to walk off the field under his own power after the collision. The Miami QB told reporters Monday he’s been symptom-free since the day after the injury.

McDaniel was asked Wednesday why Tagovailoa was placed on the injured reserve list if the quarterback said he was symptom-free.

“We maximized the amount of experts that their expertise is the brain and the head and we do everything we can to make sure all those things are available,” McDaniel told the press. “The medical experts are advising you to do one thing. The whole issue was he needed time to rest for that injury.”

Tagovailoa said Monday he will not wear a Guardian Cap, a soft-shell helmet covering, saying it’s “a personal choice.”

He does wear the VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX ID QB helmet, the team previously has told CNN. That helmet, according to the NFL and NFL Players Association, is the safest helmet for quarterbacks.

On Monday, Tagovailoa addressed the subject of people’s concerns that he may get hurt again.

“I appreciate your concern,” Tagovailoa said to reporters. “I really do. I love this game and I love it to the death of me. That’s it.”

A day before Friday’s announcement that Tagovailoa had been cleared, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith was asked about how the 26-year-old quarterback’s return would help in his job.

“I think his return – just the familiarity with two years, knowing how he plays, knowing how his preparation, everything that goes into his ability on game day,” Smith said Thursday. “I just think when you have a guy that has been such a leader for us and such a big part of our offense, obviously it’s great to have one of our captains and our leaders back in the mix and we’re excited for Sunday.”

