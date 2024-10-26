Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani suffers apparent shoulder injury during Game 2 of the World Series

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani left Game 2 of the World Series after appearing to suffer an injury on a stolen base attempt.

With the Dodgers up 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Ohtani attempted to steal second base but was thrown out to end the inning. Ohtani, however, stayed on the ground grimacing in pain and eventually walked off the field with trainers holding his left arm.

According to the FOX broadcast, microphones picked up a conversation between Ohtani and trainers saying that his left shoulder appears to have popped out of its socket.

The Dodgers went on to defeat the New York Yankees 4-2 Saturday night, taking a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

CNN has reached out to the Dodgers for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

