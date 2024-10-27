Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami Dolphins to opening touchdown in first game since suffering concussion

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field Sunday for the first time since suffering another concussion last month.

Tagovailoa received a standing ovation from the fans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, as he ran out of the tunnel during introductions.

The 26-year-old led the team to a touchdown on the opening drive against the Arizona Cardinals as running back Raheem Mostert scored on a 1-yard run.

Tagovailoa was 5-6 for 47 yards on that drive as Miami leads 7-0 early in the first quarter.

The Dolphins went 1-3 without their signal caller, as the offense averaged just 10 points per game during his four-game absence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

