World Series Game 5: New York Yankees vow not to ‘go down easy’ ahead of mammoth task

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Many say that nothing is impossible in sports, and the New York Yankees are hoping to prove that once again as they take another step on their unlikely World Series comeback in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Yankees were staring down the barrel of defeat ahead of Game 4 on Tuesday, knowing that a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers would have seen the Commissioner’s Trophy slip from their grasp.

But instead of another chastening defeat, the Yankees offense burst into action to beat the Dodgers 11-4 on Wednesday, cutting the series deficit to 3-1.

It was Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, a New York native playing for his childhood team, who helped inspire the turnaround in fortunes.

Down 2-1 in the third inning on Tuesday, Volpe hit a go-ahead grand slam off Daniel Hudson that made the score 5-2 and the Bronx Bombers never looked back.

“We’ve been through so much the whole year,” said Volpe, looking ahead to Game 5 in New York – the last game in the Bronx this year. “We’re not going to go down easy at all.”

Speaking to reporters, Volpe said the team had a lot confidence in their ability, adding he thought they would win Game 5, which would take the Fall Classic back to Los Angeles – the first time in World Series history a team down 0-3 would force a Game 6 should New York do it.

After watching their team struggle through the first three games of the World Series, Yankees faithful were able to celebrate in style on Tuesday.

New York manager Aaron Boone said people “finally got to see the top blow off Yankee Stadium in a World Series game” and those associated with the team will hope it’s the first step on what would be a historic comeback.

The Yankees have already defied the odds: of the 24 previous teams that went 0-3 down in the World Series, a total of 21 were swept in four games, according to Reuters. The other three were eliminated in Game 5.

‘No lead is safe’

Should the Yankees extend the series again, the Dodgers will have a chance to clinch the franchise’s eighth championship in front of their home fans in Game 6.

Despite defeat in Game 4, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he still felt “great” about his team’s chances of clinching the World Series.

“I don’t think anyone expected those guys to lay down,” he told reporters, speaking about the Yankees in Game 4.

“We had some at-bats that I thought could have been better, but we knew it was a bullpen game.

“As far as outcomes, to have six guys in your pen that are feeling good, rested, I feel good about that. And being up 3-1.”

It’s true to say that the Dodgers were able to rest some of their highest leverage relievers heading into Game 5, which may give them the edge they need to wrap the series up.

Dodgers star Jack Flaherty, who pitched a stellar game for LA in Game 1, is also in line to pitch again on Wednesday after recovering from a tight hamstring.

“We’re up 3-1 right now,” said Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, per Reuters.

“We feel pretty good about it, but you know that they’re going to fight. It doesn’t matter what the score is and it doesn’t matter when it is; they’re going to fight. So, I mean, no lead is safe until you win the fourth game.”

