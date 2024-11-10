Kansas City Chiefs block potential game-winning field goal, defeat Denver Broncos to stay unbeaten

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off another unlikely victory on Sunday, blocking a 35-yard field goal attempt by Denver Broncos kicker Will Lutz as time expired, to win 16-14 and improve to an undefeated 9-0 record this season.

With the victory, the Chiefs extended their win streak to 15 consecutive games, including playoffs, dating back to December 25, 2024, when they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas day. It matches the longest in the NFL since the Green Bay Packers won 19 straight from 2010-11.

Trailing 14-13 in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the offense downfield, setting up a Harrison Butker field goal to take a 16-14 advantage with just under six minutes remaining for their first lead of the game.

On the ensuing possession, Denver’s offense, led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, converted three third downs, driving down the field to set up Lutz’s potential game-winner from 35-yards out with one second left in the game.

However, the Chiefs’ defense came up clutch when the team needed it the most, as Leo Chenal, among a bevy of Kansas City defenders, broke through to get an arm on the ball for the game-sealing block.

“I thought our defense stepped up in that second half and did a great job, so I was just happy, I was happy that we ended with that block, Leo got through there and it was just joy after that,” Mahomes said after the game.

“It’s awesome, you live for these moments. I mean we grow up playing football, you live for the walk-off whatever-it-is. It’s special when you build these guys for so long, you built this chemistry with them and guys get to make that play.

Meanwhile, Chenal described the last play as a “complete shock.”

“Not much I can say about it,” Chenal said. “I was really praying for something to happen. That moment is so heavy. There’s a second on the clock, they’re going to kick a field goal and you feel the weight of the moment.”

Kansas City’s offense struggled to get much going on offense for much of the game, trailing 14-3, until Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce on a two-yard touchdown pass with 1:44 left in the second quarter.

The catch marked Kelce’s 76th touchdown, surpassing Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown receptions in franchise history. He finished with eight catches for 64 yards, while playing in front of his famed girlfriend pop superstar Taylor Swift, who was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes finished with 266 passing yards and a touchdown, as the Chiefs match their best start to a season in franchise history and remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL.

“Obviously a tough loss,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said after the game. “It felt like we outplayed them, but we didn’t finish. We had an opportunity to right at the end. We controlled the ball. We have to be able to finish. That one will take a while. It will sting

Sunday’s victory was the latest chapter in the Chiefs’ remarkable season, as they continue to find ways win as they seek a historic Super Bowl three-peat.

In Week 1, Mahomes and Co held on the defeat the Baltimore Ravens, 27-20 in a game that came down to the final play. In a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a pass to Isaiah Likely Jr. in the back of the endzone for what appeared to be a touchdown, but a review showed his toe was out of bounds.

The following week, despite a three turnover game, Kansas City was locked in a high-scoring affair against the Cincinnati Bengals. Trailing by two points with three seconds remaining in the game, Butker nailed a 51-yard field goal as time expired to give the Chiefs the 26-25 victory.

The back-to-back Super Bowl champions escaped with a victory last week, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-24 in a game that was decided in overtime. Trailing 17-10 after three quarters, Mahomes threw two touchdowns passes in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs lead.

However, Tampa Bay would respond with a Baker Mayfield touchdown pass to Ryan Miller to tie it 24-24 in the final minute of the game to force overtime. That’s when Mahomes orchestrated an overtime drive, capping it off with a two-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt to clinch the victory.

Kansas City will next travel to Buffalo to play against a Bills team that is 8-2 on the season for a battle between AFC heavyweights on November 17.

