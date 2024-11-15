Swashbuckling bike racer Jorge Martin poised to make history in MotoGP season finale

By Jonathan Hawkins, CNN

(CNN) — With movie star looks, a penchant for the high life, and a daring racing style that leaves fans gasping at his audacity, Jorge Martin is something of a throwback to swashbuckling motorcycle racers of a bygone era.

This weekend, the 26-year-old is poised to achieve something never before seen in the modern MotoGP era as the first rider from an independent team to win the world title, currently holding a 24-point advantage over rival Pecco Bagnaia.

But just three years ago, Martin’s MotoGP dream almost ended after it had barely begun.

In April 2021, he was on a roll following a stunning introduction to life in the premier class of bike racing. Fresh from a pole position and a third place in only his second ever MotoGP race, Martin arrived at the third round of the championship in Portugal believing the world was at his feet.

“When I arrived in MotoGP in 2021, I started too good, let’s say,” Martin tells CNN, smiling. “The second race I was already in pole position. I was leading 20 laps of the Qatar GP, or 18, and then I finished on the podium in my second race. So, I thought I was the new king of MotoGP. I said, ‘Okay, it’s too easy. These guys, I can beat them all.’”

But the infamous rollercoaster of a track in Portimão was a tougher challenge. “I was like 15th or 16th in free practice,” Martin recalls. “And I said, ‘Okay, I need to make something.’ So, then I tried a bit too much already in the out lap.”

Terrifying crash

On still-cool tires, Martin lost control of his Prima Pramac Ducati, sending bike and rider violently cartwheeling into the gravel at terrifying speed. “It was a big crash,” he says. “I lost consciousness for 10 or 15 minutes, so it was crazy.”

The accident left Martin with multiple broken bones all over his body. He admits he almost quit the sport completely. “It was, like, nine bones and some ligaments. So, it was tough,” he explains. “At some point I went from, you know, being at the height, like, ‘I am the King’ and ‘I am the best’ to wanting to leave – to leave motorbikes. I thought it was not worth it, going through all that pain and all that suffering.”

A month later, however, Martin was back on a bike and has steadily improved ever since. In 2023, he took the title race to the final round, only missing out to the dominant reigning world champion, Ducati’s Bagnaia.

Martin’s 2023 campaign was an action-packed, all-or-nothing affair at times. This year, he says he has reined in his instincts and changed his approach to both racing and life.

“Last season, I could say I was really obsessed with winning, just trying to win, and the only thought I had on my mind was winning,” he tells CNN.

“So, this year I changed the approach. I just wanted to be better every day trying to give my 100 percent. If that 100 percent is a fourth position, I’m happy with that. If that hundred percent is a first – better, no?

“But the thing is, from my point of view, just to think, ‘what can I do to be a better rider and better person and better in, you know, all my life?’ And this was my goal for this season, and for the moment, it’s been amazing.”

It’s a philosophy that has paid clear dividends, with Martin’s consistent podium finishes matched by a calm demeanor off the track.

“We have achieved a lot of good results, I think, also in my personal life,” he says. “I improved a lot every day, so I try to be a better man and a better rider and a better athlete. So, this is my target, and then winning is a consequence.”

Martin also believes he has matured with age and notes the lack of life experience of those entering the paddock.

“(Riders) arrive to this level, MotoGP level, at 20 years old, 21 years old, so you are a rookie in life, no? For sure, you know how to ride motorbikes, but in terms of lifestyle, you just don’t know. You need to experience new things,” he explains.

“When I was younger … I hung out a bit more. I was single, so I just wanted to have fun. But then you learn during the years, maybe. What I learned the most is the balance, I think. So, in summer I have my days to rest and enjoy. But then the opposite; when I’m focused, I am a hundred percent.”

Rock ‘n’ roll

Revered MotoGP journalist, author, and former racer Mat Oxley has noticed a subtle change in Martin this season.

“Jorge is super fast, super aggressive, he’s so muscular in the way he rides the bike and attacks all the time,” Oxley tells CNN. “These riders all ride on a knife edge, but this year Jorge has learned how to stay in that sweet spot and when to settle for second. That’s really been the secret of his success.”

This year marks MotoGP’s 75th anniversary, and it has already proven a vintage season, thanks in large part to the rivalry between Martin and Bagnaia. The two were once teammates coming up through the lower classes but now present very different propositions.

“Jorge is a character, and you can tell he likes a good time,” Oxley says. “He’s quite cocky, but not in a bad way, he just knows what he wants and is confident in his ability. He’s quite rock ‘n’ roll.”

Martin’s quietly spoken, almost professorial Italian rival seems cut from different cloth, however.

“Bagnaia is unusual in his humility, certainly in how he deals with people,” Oxley continues. “But you know he has that same single-mindedness underneath it all. They’re an interesting contrast.”

Respectful rivalry

Martin describes a cordial relationship with his rival. “I think it’s really respectful. I respect him. I think Pecco respects me. I think we always had nice fights, but always with really fair play,” he says.

“I think … it can go together, having a big rival but having a good relationship. I don’t understand why sometimes it’s as if you need to fight, and you have to be like opponents, no? We know each other from 10 years (old) already. We used to sleep in the same bedroom for two years. So, I think this helps us to have this good relationship.

“For sure, we are not friends. I mean, we kind of speak to each other and talk about everything if we meet in the paddock, but we don’t have that relationship out of the track.”

Like many MotoGP riders, Martin started his career young, achieving success via local championships in Spain and the sport’s feeder proving ground, the Red Bull Rookies’ Cup, which has supplied a production line of talent to the premier class. Throughout it all, he has enjoyed the close support of his parents, Angel Martin and Susana Almoguera, the former an ever-present at races.

“My mother always tells the story that, when I was in bed, you know, all fathers read books to their kids, but he used to read me motorbike magazines in the night, before going to bed,” Martin laughs.

“I think this helped my career from the beginning. And yeah, he’s still so passionate. I can see he’s always on Twitter, or listening to some podcasts from motorbikes. I don’t look a lot on social (media), but he’s always there trying to read, and knowing what happened.”

The MotoGP circus usually plays out its finale in Valencia. But with the city and the region still reeling from the catastrophic flooding in October that has claimed more than 220 lives, the race was switched to Barcelona, and what will now be called the Solidarity GP.

Proceeds from ticket sales, special auctions and other donations from the event will go to the Spanish Red Cross to support its work in the stricken province.

Helping Valencia

Martin donated his prize money from his sprint win in Malaysia to help relief efforts, and says he was shocked to see the scale of devastation watching from afar.

“It was really frustrating,” he says. “First of all, because we were out of the country, so we couldn’t help with our hands, you know? I feel really close to Valencia, because I raced in Valencia for a lot of years. When I was young, I was racing always in Valencia … I have lot of friends over there.”

He is, however, pleased that the race could at least take place nearby. “I think it’s good to race here, you know … and we will bring more money to them because they need it.”

Win or lose, the weekend will mean a big change for Martin, as he will leave the Prima Pramac team to join the factory Aprilia squad.

“For me, it will be a really emotional weekend, I think. Apart from winning or not winning or whatever, I think we already won, knowing each other – or being a family – for four years already. It’s gonna be crazy for sure,” he says.

“When I arrive to the finish line, I will start crying, whatever happens,” he says. “ I will miss them a lot, but I’m grateful for having them. I’m grateful that they gave me the opportunity to jump into MotoGP. And, you know, all that I learned here, and all the experiences that we achieve together, and we won, we lost together. And this is the most important thing, that we are a big family.”

The Spaniard also wants his legacy to be about more than winning titles.

“There are some champions that will never be remembered, and there are some riders that have never been champions, and they will always be remembered,” he explains. “I don’t look for the money, I look for a competitive bike, I look for trying to win. Then, when my career is finished, to be proud of giving everything – that’s my goal in mind.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.