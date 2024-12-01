Serie A match abandoned after Fiorentina player collapses on field

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — A Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Inter Milan was abandoned after a player collapsed on the field on Sunday at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove fell to the ground in the 16th minute following a stoppage in play. Players from both clubs immediately called for medical attention.

The 22-year-old was stretchered off the field and placed in an ambulance as players, who were emotional, remained on the pitch.

The Italian league match was then abandoned with the score 0-0.

Later on Sunday, the club along with the Careggi University Hospital announced that Bove was under sedation and was hospitalized in intensive care after losing consciousness.

The club added, Bove “arrived at the emergency department in stable haemodynamic conditions and initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system.”

Bove will be re-evaluated in the next 24 hours.

“Forza Edoardo, we’re with you,’ Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said in a statement. “You’re a strong boy with a great character. We’re reaching out to the boy’s family during these moments.”

It is the second Serie A match to be abandoned this year after AS Roma’s Evan Ndicka experienced a “medical emergency” in April.

Fiorentina currently stands in fourth place in the Serie A stable, having won eight matches this season.

The match will be resumed at a later date.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.