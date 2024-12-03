Houston Texans head coach defends Azeez Al-Shaair as the NFL leans toward suspending the linebacker, source says

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans defended Azeez Al-Shaair after the linebacker was ejected from Sunday’s game for throwing a late hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Ryans said Monday the team stands behind the sixth-year player and explained the incident should be considered from both sides of the ball.

“We’re not intentionally trying to hurt anyone, but I think there’s an overreaction when someone gets hurt but we just have to look at it all, from all perspectives.

“A lot of the quarterbacks in this day and age, they try to take advantage of the rule where they slide late, and they try to get an extra yard. And now you’re a defender, a lot of onus is on the defender, right?”

Ryans added, “Unfortunately, Trevor got hurt. We hope Trevor is OK.

“But – it’s also if we’re sliding, we have to get down. If we’re getting out of bounds, we get out of bounds. That rule is there to protect the quarterbacks, and we want our quarterbacks to be safe in the league, so we just have to be safe and we’re sliding, make sure we’re keeping our heads down.”

A league source tells CNN’s Coy Wire that the NFL is leaning toward disciplining Al-Shaair in the form of a suspension.

It’s standard for the NFL to review a hit like the one seen Sunday for potential discipline, with previous rules violations as part of the consideration.

Al-Shaair was fined $11,255 for a late hit that occurred November 24 in a game against the Tennessee Titans. He also was fined $11,817 for punching a player in Houston’s game against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

Ryans said Al-Shaair plays the game “the right way” and would never intend to hurt another player.

“For any picture that’s painted that Azeez is a dirty player or doing something intentional, that’s the exact opposite of what Azeez is.

“People who know Azeez they know him, they know how he plays the game.

“Yes, he plays it fast, he plays it physical, and sometimes that physical nature gets misunderstood in today’s game.”

On Monday, Al-Shaair issued an apology to Lawrence for the hit, while also calling out “racist and Islamophobic” abuse he has received since.

“I genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late,” he wrote on social media.

“And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that’s deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.’”

He continued, “To the rest of the people who I’ve been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their (villain), to racist and Islamophobic fans and people, you don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you.”

Earlier, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was asked what he thought an appropriate punishment might be for Al-Shaair. Peterson referenced the skirmishes and fights at several NCAA football games on Saturday.

“I think the league is going to handle these situations as they come up. Just look at what even happened in college football, some of these rivalry games and things of that nature over the weekend. It’s unfortunate because it escalates to a level that doesn’t need to be on the field.

“We hold ourselves to a high regard. We’re in the National Football League. Defend the shield. All that stuff. We got to figure out a way as a league to somehow minimize or at least get these plays out of the game, if possible,” Pederson said.

The Texans are now on a bye week and will play again December 15 against the Miami Dolphins.

