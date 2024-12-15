Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose taken to hospital after hard hit to head

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose was carted off the field Sunday after taking a hit to the head during the team’s 20-12 road loss to the Houston Texans.

DuBose was taken to the hospital and is in ‘stable condition,’ the team said, and will be evaluated further.

DuBose was cutting across the middle of the field in the third quarter and attempted to catch a pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when DuBose took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Texans rookie safety Calen Bullock.

Bullock was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

DuBose was down on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel had to cut off his jersey, unscrewed his facemask and place a neck brace on him before he was carted off NRG Stadium in Houston.

Players from both teams gathered together – some were seen praying – as DuBose received on-field care.

The CBS broadcast said the DuBose was still receiving care from the Harris County emergency medical staff while being loaded into an ambulance.

He is now at Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston, according to CBS.

CNN has reached out to the Dolphins for comment.

The Dolphins just activated the 23-year-old for Sunday’s game after being on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.