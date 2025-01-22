New York Jets are hiring Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as head coach, per reports

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — After interviewing 16 different people for the team’s head coaching vacancy, the New York Jets look like they have made their hire.

According to reports from ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic, the team is turning to Aaron Glenn, defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions for the last four seasons and a former Jets defensive back, to fill the job.

According to ESPN, Glenn has said coaching the Jets is his “dream job.”

Glenn, 52, will replace interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who had stepped into the role after the firing of Robert Saleh earlier in the season.

Glenn just completed his 11th season coaching in the NFL. With the Lions under head coach Dan Campbell, Glenn helped turn around a moribund Lions defense – and the team went on to become a Super Bowl contender. On Saturday, with an injury-depleted defense, Detroit was upset in a home playoff loss to the Washington Commanders 45-31.

In a post on X, Jets Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath said he hoped all Jets fans “are as thrilled” as he is in the news of the hiring of Glenn.

“I wish the season would start next week!” Namath wrote.

This will be Glenn’s first NFL head coaching job, and he’ll have a potentially tough task ahead of him. The Jets – who haven’t been in the playoffs since the 2010 season – are coming off a 5-12 record in 2024.

The front office is in transition: The Jets are also in the process of hiring a general manager. ESPN is reporting the team is in extended talks with Washington Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark.

There’s also the question about what the team will do at quarterback – including whether 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers will be back.

Glenn was the fifth person the Jets interviewed for the opening. One of those previous interviews had been Mike Vrabel, who then went on to accept the head coaching position with the New England Patriots.

As a player, Glenn was drafted No. 12 by the Jets in the 1994 NFL draft. He played 15 seasons in the league spanning with the Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints.

Before his time coaching in Detroit, Glenn was with the Saints under then-head coach Sean Payton from 2016-2020 as the team’s secondary coach. He was assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-2015 for the Cleveland Browns.

Glenn also worked from 2012-2013 in the Jets’ front office as a pro personnel scout and area scout.

