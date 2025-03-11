Tiger Woods suffers ruptured Achilles tendon in latest injury setback

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he has suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon, forcing him off the course for a lengthy period of time as he recovers.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said in a post on X. “This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.”

Woods added, “I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support.”

While Woods did not include a timeline for his return to the game, the Cleveland Clinic reports that most Achilles ruptures take between four and six months to heal.

It’s the latest setback for Woods, who has been plagued with injuries during the latter years of his career. He had most recently been away from the game while he mourned the death of his mother earlier this year, competing in TGL matches but not in full tournaments.

