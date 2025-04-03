Max Verstappen says it ‘was not a mistake’ that he liked Instagram post criticizing Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Max Verstappen said that it “was not a mistake” that he liked an Instagram post criticizing Red Bull’s decision to swap Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda just two races into the new Formula One season.

After a disappointing start to the year, Lawson was replaced at Red Bull by the Japanese fan favorite, with the Kiwi driver filling Tsunoda’s seat at Racing Bulls, Red Bull’s developmental team.

Lawson later said he was “surprised” by the demotion as the early move to shuffle the pack at Red Bull led to questions about the team’s decision-making.

In the days after the swap, Verstappen’s official Instagram page liked a post from former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde which criticized Red Bull’s decision, saying he was “getting a bit tired of all the comments that F1 is the toughest sport in terms of performances and when you’re underdeliver you’ve gotta face the consequences.”

“Yes, you gotta perform. Yes, the pressure is insane. But in my opinion this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements,” van der Garde wrote. “They made a decision – fully aware – gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit.

“Don’t forget the dedication, hard work and success Liam has put in his career so far to achieve the level where he is now. Yes, he underperformed the first two races – but if anyone’s aware of that it’s himself.”

And ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen admitted that his liking of the post was no accident.

“I liked the comment, the text, so I guess that speaks for itself, right? It was not a mistake,” Verstappen said, per Sky Sports, adding that he’s spoken to Lawson since the move was made.

According to Sky Sports, the four-time drivers’ champion declined to elaborate on his feelings regarding the swap, saying that he and his team have had discussions since the move was made.

“My reaction was shared with the team but in general, about not only the swap, but about everything. We discussed that already during last weekend and back at the factory,” he said in Suzuka, per Sky Sports.

“Everything has been shared with the team, how I think about everything. Sometimes, it’s not necessary to always share everything in public. I think it’s better.”

Through two races of the 2025 F1 season, Verstappen sits second in the drivers’ championship standings, eight points behind McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Lawson had failed to register to a point in his two races, while Tsunoda has three from his Racing Bulls performances before he makes his Red Bull debut at his home grand prix in Japan.

Tsunoda called it the “best situation ever” to be suiting up for Red Bull in front of his home crowd and acknowledged he’s “dreaming” for his first ever F1 podium in Japan.

As for what Red Bull team principal Christan Horner has told him in terms of his expectations, Tsunoda was clear about where the team’s priorities lie.

“Basically be (as) close to Max as possible, which anyway gives a good result for the team (and) also allows the team to support as a strategy as well in the race,” the 24-year-old told reporters.

“They clearly said the main priority is Max, which I completely understand because he’s a four-time world champion, and so far already (during) the last few races, even in the car’s difficult situation, he’s still performed well.

“(The expectation is) to be close as much as possible to Max, also help the development as well with my feedback – (they) seem very happy with my feedback I gave in Abu Dhabi (during the postseason test), so just continue that. But I think for now the main priority is to be closest to (Max), which won’t be easy, for sure.”

