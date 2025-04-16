Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will feature mixed-gender golf event, as new venues confirmed for Games

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028 will now feature a mixed-gender team golf event, the International Golf Federation (IGF) confirmed on Tuesday.

The new edition will consist of a 36-hole competition across two 18-hole rounds, with each team consisting of one male and one female player who have already qualified for the single events. Only one pair per nation will be permitted to take part.

The competition will be split into two formats – foursomes (alternate shots) for the first round and four-ball (best ball) for the second.

Golf was reintroduced to the Olympics at Rio 2016, after more than 100 years away from the Games. The 1904 Games in St. Louis, Missouri, was the last time a team golf competition was included.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see a Mixed-Team Event added to the programme for Los Angeles 2028,” said IGF Executive Director Antony Scanlon in a statement.

“Golf was incredibly successful at Paris 2024, and as we continue building on the momentum from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, we’re excited to bring even more attention to our sport through this additional format.

“The athletes were very enthusiastic about their desire to play with their compatriots, and we look forward to watching them compete together in Los Angeles.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) published the full event program for the 2028 Games last week.

The new golf tournament is one of six mixed events added to the list, joining track and field (4x100m mixed relay), archery, beach sprint rowing, gymnastics and table tennis.

Venues in the City of Angels

The golf events in Los Angeles will be played at The Riviera Country Club, as the IOC confirms more venues for the Games.

For example, the city’s famous Venice Beach neighborhood will now host the triathlon, as well as the start of the marathon and road cycling routes.

The coastline will also host beach volleyball at Alamitos Beach, and surfing at Trestles Beach in San Clemente.

In addition, baseball’s Olympic return will be held at the iconic Dodger Stadium, and squash’s debut will be hosted at the Courthouse Square.

“Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports, culture and entertainment, and every venue selected for the 2028 Games will provide athletes and fans the best possible experience,” LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said in a statement.

