Lionel Messi to face former team PSG in Club World Cup quarterfinals after Inter Miami progresses from group stage

(CNN) — Lionel Messi is set for a reunion with former team Paris Saint-Germain after Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Brazilian club Palmeiras to reach the Club World Cup quarterfinals.

Goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez appeared to have earned Miami its second win of the group stage, but Paulinho and Maurício struck for Palmeiras inside the final 10 minutes to earn a vital draw that also sent the Verdão into the knockout stages.

Palmeiras now faces an all-Brazilian clash against Botafogo in the quarterfinals.

Miami and Palmeiras both finished on five points, with the Brazilians topping the group on goal difference. Portuguese club Porto and Egypt’s Al Ahly were eliminated.

“Before the start of the tournament, if someone told me that we were going to have this kind of performance against these kinds of teams, I’d sign on,” Miami head coach Javier Mascherano told DAZN.

“So I appreciate the team, the guys, all the players, because they gave more than 100 percent. I think it’s a historic night for MLS because we are into the best 16 teams in the world. So I think all of MLS has to be proud of Inter Miami.”

Miami is the only MLS team to make it through to the knockout stages, with the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC being eliminated from the competition.

European champion PSG, where Messi spent two seasons between 2021-23, reached the quarterfinals with a comfortable 2-0 win over the Sounders thanks to goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi.

There will be another reunion at the quarterfinals as Miami contingent Messi, Suárez, Mascherano, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albi face off against former coach Luis Enrique, who led them to a historic treble at Barcelona in 2015.

“For the club, this kind of achievement is wonderful, and now we’ve got to compete against a PSG side that will be very tough,” Alba told DAZN. “Let’s see if we can hold our own. We’ve competed in all three matches.

“Now, obviously we’re talking about the champions of Europe. We know a lot of their players, and the coach – who I was lucky enough to play under – and I’ve always said he’s the best in the world.

“Once the game starts, it’s about going toe-to-toe, trying to beat them, and why not? This is football – let’s see how far we can go.”

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid was eliminated despite a 1-0 win over Botafogo. The Spanish side finished on six points along with the Brazilians and PSG in Group B but lost out on goal difference.

In Group A, Porto and Al Ahly played out an enthralling 4-4 draw in a game both sides needed to win to have any hope of progressing.

Al Ahly looked on course to earn a historic win over its European opponent, but Pepê equalized for Porto with a minute remaining.

PSG faces Inter Miami in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

