Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte in tears after reportedly being heckled by fan about his late mother

(CNN) — Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was visibly upset during his team’s victory against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday after a fan reportedly heckled him about his late mother.

The incident took place during Marte’s seventh-inning at-bat, after which he was consoled by manager Torey Lovullo and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

According to MLB.com, the spectator made a derogatory remark about Marte’s mother, who passed away in a car accident in 2017.

“It was a terrible moment,” Lovullo told reporters after the game. “Fans are nasty, and fans go too far sometimes. I love my players and I’m going to protect them. I’ve known Ketel for nine years and he’s had some unbelievably great moments. Some hardships as well, and some really, really tough moments in his life, and I know those.

“At the end of the day, we’re human beings and we have emotions. I saw him hurting, and I wanted to protect him.”

The Arizona Republic, citing a Diamondbacks team spokesman, reported that the fan in question was ejected, while Marte declined to speak on the situation.

CNN has contacted the Diamondbacks, White Sox and MLB for comment.

Marte hit a first-inning solo home run in Arizona’s 4-1 win at Rate Field, the team’s second victory against the White Sox in as many days.

While comforting the second baseman, Lovullo said he told Marte: “I love you and I’m with you and we’re all together, you’re not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy’s an idiot and shouldn’t have an impact on you.”

Perdomo, meanwhile, said after the game that he felt “mad” about the incident and called for the fan to be banned from attending future fixtures, according to ESPN.

