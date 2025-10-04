Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalized and arrested after apparent stabbing in Indianapolis

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is in stable condition after he was apparently stabbed early Saturday. He is now under arrest for his role in the incident that led to his injury.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to work as an analyst on FOX Sports’ broadcast of the Indianapolis Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He’s been arrested by Indianapolis police on three misdemeanor charges related to the altercation.

FOX Sports announced Saturday afternoon that Sanchez was in stable condition at a local hospital.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has since announced that Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for “battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication” for his role in the altercation. All three of the offenses are misdemeanors.

CNN is working to determine whether Sanchez has legal representation.

Earlier, IMPD shared a statement detailing an apparent stabbing involving Sanchez that occured around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning less than a mile from the Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

“The incident involved two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence,” the statement said.

“IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are continuing the investigation and have reviewed video footage of the incident. Both men received medical treatment. The man with the apparent stab wounds remains hospitalized in stable condition.”

Police said the decision to arrest Sanchez was made following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, which will make the final charging decision. CNN has reached out to the Prosecutor’s Office for comment.

Sanchez remains in the hospital and has not yet been booked into the Adult Detention Center, according to IMPD.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” FOX Sports said in a statement before Sanchez’s arrest.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

CNN has reached out to FOX for comment on Sanchez’s arrest.

After starring at quarterback for the USC Trojans, Sanchez played in the NFL for 10 seasons with the New York Jets and several other teams, retiring after the 2018 season. Sanchez joined FOX Sports in 2021 as a game analyst.

