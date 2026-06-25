Christian Pulisic hopes to play in USA’s final World Cup group stage match against Turkey

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Irvine, California (CNN) — USA soccer star Christian Pulisic hopes to play against Turkey on Thursday in his team’s final World Cup group stage match, declaring himself healthy enough to play after a calf injury sidelined him.

“I’m feeling good, yeah,” he told reporters Wednesday at the US’ training base. “I’ve obviously joined with the team in the last few days, so I’m feeling good, positive going into it, and hopefully I’ll be able to play it hard tomorrow.”

Pulisic’s health has been under the microscope after the attacking star left the USA’s opener against Paraguay at halftime with a calf injury. He told reporters on Wednesday that he’s ready to go for the final match of the group on Thursday.

The injury — which Pulisic called a contusion or strain, admitting he still doesn’t even know exactly what to label it — was triggered by a kick to his left calf during training a few days before the World Cup opener against Paraguay. The Reading, Pennsylvania, native declined to disclose which of his teammates delivered the blow.

During the limited time the media could observe training, Pulisic looked to be unrestrained and moving freely. He wore no protection on his calf and had no signs of a limp or any limitation during drills at Great Sports Park.

The adrenaline from the tournament buildup initially helped mask the discomfort. Pulisic said he got through the first half against Paraguay mostly on adrenaline, but the pain intensified at halftime.

“Throughout the first half I felt good, and then I started to notice it a little bit, and I think adrenaline definitely carried me through,” he said. Pulisic said that he tried to prepare for the Australia match but ultimately ran out of time.

Pulisic’s absence against Australia was announced about 90 minutes before kickoff, but he ultimately wasn’t missed all that much. The United States used two first-half goals to cruise past the Aussies, with the American attack looking dangerous even without the celebrated attacker.

“I was really trying to get ready for the last game, and I feel like I could have gone, but it just wasn’t quite there,” he said. “It was tough emotions going into that, but just being able to support the team — and my teammates have made it so much easier, because they got another incredible win, and they played amazing in the second half. Everything is a lot easier when the team’s winning.”

If Pulisic returns to the pitch on Thursday, questions remain regarding how much head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be willing to risk his star player. The US is aiming to make a deep run in this home World Cup, and Thursday’s match carries low stakes — the Americans have already clinched the top spot in their group, while Turkey has been eliminated following two shocking losses.

The US players who spoke to the media on Wednesday all emphasized the importance of momentum and playing for a win against the Turks, but an undercurrent remains focused on keeping the squad fresh and healthy for the knockout rounds.

Pulisic, though, simply wants to get back on the pitch.

“I want to be a part of the group, I want to get on the field and try to help the team in whatever way I can,” he said.

The lineups for Thursday’s match won’t be announced until close to game time, and it’s ultimately up to Pochettino to play his star.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

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