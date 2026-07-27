Tips for growing on Instagram with hashtags

Every day, hundreds of millions of posts go live on Instagram, and hashtags are still one of the most dependable ways to be found by people who don’t already follow you. An Instagram hashtag generator removes the guesswork: Instead of recycling the same tired tags, hoping something sticks, or juggling a stack of third-party apps, you get a relevant, ready-to-use set of hashtags matched to your content in seconds. That means more of the right people discovering every photo, Reel, carousel, and repost you share, without spending your night researching tags. Linktree, the tool for influencers, digs into Instagram hashtags here to help you grow your audience.

That speed matters most in the creator economy, where reach and revenue are tightly linked, and even a modest but engaged following can start making money. For influencers, the right blend of niche and midsize hashtags drops your content into engaged communities that are far more likely to follow, save, and share, which are exactly the signals Instagram rewards with more distribution. For brands, it’s a low-cost way to reach new customers, join conversations that are already happening, and keep posts working long after you publish. Whoever you are, a smart hashtag strategy turns a single post into an ongoing discovery engine.

Why You Should Use Hashtags in an Instagram Post

Hashtags are Instagram’s original discovery layer. When you add them to a post, you’re telling the algorithm what your content is about and which feeds, Explore surfaces, and search results it belongs in. Leave them off, and you’re relying almost entirely on your existing followers to see your work. For anyone building an audience (creators testing a new niche, influencers expanding into a new category, or brands launching a product), hashtags are how you reach people who’ve never heard of you but are actively searching for what you make. And once they find you, knowing how to post links on Instagram turns that new attention into clicks that actually go somewhere.

They also compound over time. A well-tagged post keeps surfacing in hashtag feeds and search for days, long after it slides out of your followers’ timelines. In the creator economy, that extended shelf life is often the difference between a post that fizzles and one that keeps pulling in new followers and buyers. Influencers use hashtags to signal relevance to the communities they want to belong to, and brands use them to appear alongside the trends their customers already care about. Used well, hashtags aren’t spammy filler: They’re free, precise targeting.

Knowing how to use them well is half practical, half analytical. On the practical side, put your tags at the end of the caption or in the first comment, and blend a few high-volume tags with a stack of midsize and niche ones you can realistically rank in. The analytical side is where hashtags earn their keep: Instagram Insights shows how many impressions a post pulled “from hashtags,” which tells you whether strangers actually discovered it or your existing followers just scrolled past. That’s the clearest read on what your account reach really means. Track it over time, and the patterns surface on their own: which topics and formats land, which trending hashtags are worth joining while they’re hot, and when you’re leaning on the same tired tags so heavily you risk an Instagram shadowban.

Here’s what that broad-to-niche mix can look like across a few common categories:

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Tips for growing on Instagram with hashtags

A good mix is one lever. Pair it with these tactics, and you’ll see real gains in reach.

Pick hashtags you can actually rank in

The Top Posts slot is won by engagement, not tag inclusion. Using #love (2 billion+ posts) will bury you instantly. Using hashtags that appear in only 50,000-500,000 posts gives you a better chance.

Save three to five hashtag sets for different content types

Reels, carousels, quotes, and promos each perform best with different mixes. Save them so you don’t have to retype every time.

Engage in hashtag feeds you use

Spend 10 minutes after posting, liking, and commenting on posts in two to three of your tags. Instagram reads that as “this account is relevant here” and boosts distribution.

Watch which hashtags your post actually ranked in

Tap Instagram Insights, then Reach, then “From Hashtags” to see which tags drove impressions. Double down on the ones that worked.

Track link-in-bio traffic after hashtag-heavy posts

A spike in hashtag reach should translate into profile visits and link-in-bio clicks.

This story was produced by Linktree and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.