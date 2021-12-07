

Most expensive homes that recently sold in Los Angeles

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. To learn more about home prices in your state, Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes that recently sold in Los Angeles, California on realtor.com.

The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

#10. 1369 Londonderry Pl, Los Angeles ($26,000,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 14,000 square feet; $1,857 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 120 S Mapleton Dr, Los Angeles ($27,000,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 9,404 square feet; $2,871 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 53 Beverly Park, Beverly Hills ($29,000,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 11 bathrooms; 17,327 square feet; $1,673 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 624 N Bonhill Rd, Los Angeles ($29,850,226)

– 9 bedrooms; 14 bathrooms; 19,285 square feet; $1,547 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 334 S Burlingame Ave, Los Angeles ($30,000,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 11 bathrooms; 14,371 square feet; $2,087 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 14914 Corona del Mar, Pacific Palisades ($31,000,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,500 square feet; $8,857 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 330 S Mapleton Dr, Los Angeles ($47,694,500)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 27,816 square feet; $1,714 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 2188 Mandeville Canyon Rd, Los Angeles ($65,000,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 12 bathrooms; 19,000 square feet; $3,421 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 534 Barnaby Rd, Los Angeles ($69,000,000)

– 8 bedrooms; 13 bathrooms; 26,025 square feet; $2,651 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 1601 San Onofre Dr, Pacific Palisades ($83,000,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,892 square feet; $16,966 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

