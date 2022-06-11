Most popular flights out of 20 major airports
Lukas Gojda // Shutterstock
Most popular flights out of 20 major airports
A front view of an airplane taking off
JW_PNW // Shutterstock
Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
Passengers passing through the central area of a new terminal in Salt Lake City International Airport
Keith J Finks // Shutterstock
General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport (BOS)
An international flight arriving at Logan Airport
Thomas Barrat / Shutterstock
Detroit Metro Wayne County (DTW)
The busy passenger terminal at the Detroit Wayne County airport
JW_PNW // Shutterstock
Minneapolis-St. Paul International/Wold-Chamberlain Field (MSP)
An empty ticketing/check-in area at the Lindbergh Terminal (Terminal 1) at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
An exterior view of San Francisco International Airport
EQRoy // Shutterstock
Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
A dramatic sunrise view of planes at Newark Liberty International Airport
Markus Mainka // Shutterstock
Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport sign
Pit Stock // Shutterstock
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
The exterior of the JFK Airport in New York
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport (IAH)
The inside of Houston International Airport
EQRoy // Shutterstock
Miami International Airport (MIA)
A view of the Miami International Airport
EQRoy // Shutterstock
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
The interior of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
People waiting in an atrium area of Orlando International Airport
Markus Mainka // Shutterstock
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
Terminal 3 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Kit Leong // Shutterstock
Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)
The exterior of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
The waiting area in Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Phillip B. Espinasse // Shutterstock
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
The iconic LAX sign at the Century Boulevard entrance to the Los Angeles International Airport
Tupungato // Shutterstock
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
Travelers walk to gates at Chicago O’Hare International Airport
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
Denver International Airport (DEN)
The interior of Denver International Airport
max.ku // Shutterstock
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
Airplane landing, as viewed in the reflection in the windows of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
The main hall inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Comments