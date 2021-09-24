Vaccinating your furry friends with the flu shot

top stories

It's flu season, and just like humans, dogs can get the flu too. This is why veterinarians are urging owners to ensure they protect their pups.

Canine influenza was first detected in the United States in 2015 and recently found in more than 30 states. One of those states, California.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows this flu was first detected in dogs in South Korea in 2007. But also reported in dogs in China, Canada, and Thailand.

When a dog has the flu, some signs are cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite. However, not all dogs display these same symptoms. Some will have no signs that eventually could lead to serious illness that results in pneumonia or death.

This is why Village Park Animal Hospital in La Quinta is urging owners to get their dogs vaccinated.

"The most important thing to know is that there is a vaccine that prevents it," said Village Park Animal Hospital owner Kathryn Carlson.

Carlson said over the last few weeks her hospital has come across three positive flu tests.

The test usually costs over $200, but Carlson said it's a very important factor in determining the next steps for your sick dog.

If your dog does have the flu, Carlson said similar to humans with COVID-19, the dog must be quarantined from other dogs to prevent it from spreading.

The respiratory disease is easily spread among dogs.

"One of the ways that they are picking up this flu or any kennel cough situation is by going to the dog park, boarding facility, grooming facility. You do have to be really careful where you take your dog these days," explains Carlson.

Los Angeles County recently reported an uptick of cases in the dog flu.

Carlson said she has seen cautious owners head into the hospital to get the shot after them hearing about this.