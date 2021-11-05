“We’re going to create a mecca for the youth,” says Coachella Valley arena developer

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the first professional sports team to call the Coachella Valley home, was unveiled at a private event in Thousand Palms Friday morning.

Among the crowd of attendees and speakers with a vested interest in the $300 million privately funded arena were young local athletes who are excited about the new possibilities the project entails for them.

Kellan Bowan, a Coachella valley resident and member of the Desert Blaze Youth Hockey Team, observed as the team name and logo were unveiled.

He said it was "awesome" and added he thought it "looks really cool.”

Kelan Bowman is not alone in his excitement for welcoming the Coachella Valley Firebirds to the community.

Kellan Bowan

His teammate, Tyson Brown, said he is "really excited to have to not drive an hour and 45 minutes to get to practice.”

The pandemic shuttered the only local ice rink in the valley, forcing him and others like him to travel to other nearby counties to practice.

Once the Coachella Valley arena is finalized, Tyson Brown and his fellow teammates on The Desert Blaze won’t have to go far to hit the ice.

Seth Heinrich, who also plays youth hockey for the Desert Blaze, said the time saved from not commuting to practice eventually will allow him to "bond with my teammates more, since we don't have to drive as far and it won’t take as long.”

Aside from bringing joy and togetherness to local children who play hockey, the arena will serve a larger purpose.

Steve Fraser, the AHL team president, said he "heard in conversation the local rink had shut down because of the pandemic, and so it was very important that when we were putting together this arena we actually work to have the community ice center so that we could bring that all back.”

Fraser said he's not sure when the first home game will be, but he and his team are "shooting for the end of 2022.”

The CEO of Oak View group, Tim Leiweke, also pledged at Friday's event to help build an ice rink where local youth can train and practice for activities, including hockey and skating.

Leiweke said, "we're also going to make a commitment to raise a little bit of money for the club.”

He added that some of the proceeds raised from merchandise sales will go toward that endeavor.

The minor league hockey team has launched its website where fans can purchase tickets and merchandise, and find schedule information for future games.

