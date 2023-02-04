People attend COVID vigil at Palm Desert’s Civic Center Park

Families gathered at Palm Desert's Civic Center Park to remember loved ones they lost to COVID-19.

People were encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones and share their memories.

Community leaders and Palm Desert Mayor Pro Tem, Karina Quintanilla also showed their support.

"We all had loss. But I think as we step away and think it happened a long time ago, we forget the the voids that are that are never going to be filled again. And people look again at economic impact more than they do generational impact. And we have to keep their memories alive so that we're able to tell people we have to work together so that we don't repeat this," says Mayor Pro Tem, Quintanialla.

We had the chance to speak to Theresa and Glen Cabarello who lost their son to the virus two years ago around the holiday season.

"So many people seem to have the impression that this is over, it may not be a pandemic anymore. There's not 1,000 people a day dying like there were. But there are still people dying. And so just stay vigilant, protect yourself and protect those around you," says Cabarello.

News Channel 3 also had the chance to speak with the event's organizer who created this event to honor his sister who also passed away from the virus.

