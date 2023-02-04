Skip to Content
Person dies of gunshot wound in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs

One person is dead from a gunshot wound in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Wide Canyon Road and Lyons Boulevard at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they could not find a victim but were notified a local hospital received a gunshot victim who died from his injuries.

Investigators from the Thermal Sheriff's Station and the Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

