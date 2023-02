A motorcyclist died following a crash Sunday morning in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police said it happened before 10 a.m. off South Palm Canyon Drive and Sunny Dunes Road.

Emergency crews reportedly found a 42-year-old Palm Springs man unresponsive when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said they don't know if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.