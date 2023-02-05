Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide

The Beaumont Police Department identified 38-year-old Nicholas Norman of Beaumont as a suspect in an attempted homicide of a woman.

Norman is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson, and torture.

On Friday at 7:43 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department responded to a home off of Olea Court for a welfare check. The reporting party told police she was contacted by a friend who reported she had been doused with lighter fluid, lit on fire by her domestic partner, and taken to a home in the Olivewood community.



Officers got to the residence to find the victim with severe burns to over 30% of her body. The victim was taken to the hospital by air ambulance.



At 6:00 p.m. Friday, detectives served a search warrant at a home off of Palo Alto Avenue, where evidence linked to the attack was found.

No other injuries were reported, and this case is still under investigation.

If you have any information about Norman's whereabouts or the incident, you are asked to contact the On-Duty Watch Commander at 951-769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously to crimetips@beaumontpd.org.