Cancer survivors find love at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Valentine's Day is a time to reflect on the love in our lives. For one couple, the day is reminder of how their love was made possible by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and fundraisers like the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in the Coachella Valley.

Joel and Lindsey Alsup -- now married -- were both patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital when they were kids. Joel had been diagnosed with an osteosarcoma, and Lindsey had been diagnosed with an acute lymphoblastic leukemia. They met each other as tweens, but it wasn't until much later the Joel finally got the nerve to ask Lindsey out. See morning anchor Angela Chen's story on how they beat the odds to find love at St. Jude. Tonight at 5 p.m. on News Channel 3.